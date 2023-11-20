Live
- ‘Kota Bommali PS’ gets U/A censorshi
- Navy Day Celebrations: Specially-abled children visit INS Dega
- People were supporting with fear of police: Kishan Reddy
- If Revanth wins, nothing gets developed: Malla Reddy
- Rs 11.11 Lakh donation to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust
- BJP did nothing to punish corrupt BRS: Vijaya Shanthi
- 'Fake & bogus', Cong slams Ministers for claiming Indian economy crosses $4tn mark
- Indiramma regime was a golden period: PCC chief
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in bearers line
- Ticket checking drive fetches Rlys Rs 13.83L
Eatala says KCR looted Singareni coal mines
Mancherial: The election committee Chairman for BJP, Eatala Rajendar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has looted Singareni coal mines. During a campaign event in Naspur on Sunday, he warned the CM to clear the pending bills of Singareni. “Or else BRS will not get a single vote from coal mines,” he said.
Eatala also took a dig at the Congress party saying, “They have done nothing for people for the past sixty years.” He criticised theirmanifesto for not giving any priority to the backward castes.
In his closing remarks, Eatalaurged the people to cast their votes to the BJP candidate, Verabellu Raghunath. Later, the party members conducted a huge bike rally through the main streets of Naspur town.
