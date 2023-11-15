Eatala slams KCR’s promises

Rangareddy: In a fiery address at the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Shadnagar, MLA Eatala Rajender, the Chairman of the Election Management Committee, criticised Chief Minister KCR’s unfulfilled promises, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare. Rajender pledged that, if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, they would prioritise development.

Addressing the gathering, Eatala emphasised the importance of public service and questioned the trustworthiness of leaders who make promises but fail to deliver. He highlighted the need for a good heart in public service and urged the people to exercise their power to bring about change through voting. Rajender took a swipe at KCR’s governance, pointing out the unfulfilled promises of double-bedroom houses for the poor and the rising issues related to alcoholism in the State.

Moreover, Ande Babaiah, the BJP candidate, expressed concern over the challenges faced during his campaign, stating that his workers were being tempted and blamed for receiving a ticket. He assured the public that, if elected, he would focus on comprehensive development in the constituency.

The event concluded with the presence of BJP Assembly Convener Vijay Kumar, Depalli Ashok Goud, Chendi Mahender Reddy, Venkatesh Gupta, Vamsi Krishna, Ande Rajeshwar, Ande Narasimha, and other party members, indicating strong party support for the upcoming elections.