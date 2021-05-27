Eatala tried to weaken TRS, alleges V Krishnamohan Rao

Karimnagar: TRS senior leader and former member of BC Commission, V Krishnamohan Rao has accused the former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender of damaging the party image for his personal gains.

Speaking to press persons here on Wednesday he hit at the former Minister and said Rajender has given up his self-respect and that was the reason why he was not quitting the MLA post, which he was on TRS ticket.

Even after getting elected as the MLA for six times there was no support for Rajender in his constituency. Being a BC leader, he never worked for the Backward Classes but tried to gain personally in their name, Rao alleged.

Rajender describes himself as a 'modern Jyothiba Phule' yet he illegally encroached upon the lands belonging to backward classes. During the past 18 years Rajender has only acted as a businessman but not as a public representative.

His allegations against the party and its leadership amount to violation of party discipline. Though he was given due respect and recognition in the party at the end of the day he was engaged in mudslinging against the party leadership.

The elected representatives like MPTCs, ZPTCs, Municipal Chairmen and Councilors in Huzurabad wanted to continue in the party as they got elected on TRS ticket. But Rajender was finding fault with them, Rao pointed out.

TRS had given Kamalapur constituency to Rajender on a platter as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won ZPTC, MPP seats even before he joined it. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offered the party floor leadership to Rajender twice, he added.