Eatala warns public backlash over unresolved Bhu Bharathi land disputes

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has strongly criticised the government’s handling of land issues, asserting that the root cause of these problems lies within the administration itself. Speaking at a round table meeting on Bhubharathi on Tuesday, he stated that land ownership has become a significant status symbol, leading to disputes even among close relatives, yet the government has failed to provide resolutions.

Rajender highlighted that lakhs of people remain affected, questioning why 70 lakh applications were filed if the issues had been solved as claimed. He remarked that citizens feel they have moved “from the frying pan into the fire” under the current regime, noting that he receives similar complaints daily from his constituency.

He cited instances where land purchased decades ago was later illegally registered by brokers, causing distress to thousands of families. He stressed that while laws exist, their effectiveness depends on those who control them, and urged the government to demonstrate honesty by providing genuine solutions rather than procedural delays.

The MP expressed particular concern over Dalit assigned lands, which he claimed are being encroached upon. He noted that while neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have recognised rights over such lands, Telangana has failed to do so. He alleged that thousands of acres in Gajwel have been encroached and that land buyers across the state remains dissatisfied.

Calling the government insincere and indifferent to the plight of the poor, Rajender warned that public anger will continue to rise if the Bhubharathi land issues are not resolved. “Governments are the reason for many evils. Just as the previous government collapsed, this one will also collapse,” he declared, calling for collective action to free the public from these systemic difficulties.