Eatala won LS election thanks to ‘vote chori’: Cong

Hyderabad: Withindays after accusing Union Minister Bandi Sanjay of winning by ‘vote chori’ in Karimnagar Parliament election, PCC president Mahesh Goud cast doubts about Eatala Rajender’s victory in Malkajgiri constituency.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC chief reminded that he had earlier made these allegations in Karimnagar itself, where 40 votes were found to be registered in a single address, which is a tin shed. He said that Bandi Sanjay was yet to respond to his allegations regarding Karimnagar Parliament elections. He said that recently, irregularities in the votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency had been reported as well. “There is no doubt there was something fishy at Malkajgiri as Eatala Rajender won the election with a 3 lakh majority,” the PCC chief alleged.

He accused the Election Commission of not responding properly to the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and instead talking like a frontal organisation for the BJP. He also alleged that the then government had committed vote theft in GHMC during 2016 polls.

Mahesh Goud called upon the people to take active participation in the ongoing signature campaign against ‘vote chori’. “The EC may not respond properly to the issue raised by Rahul Gandhi due to pressure from the Central government. But more than 80 percent of the people of this country now believe that vote theft has taken place, which is why a signature camp is being organised on the issue of vote theft,” he explained.

“Vote-chori has happened in several places in Telangana. That is the reason I made an allegation of these eight MPs getting elected with fake votes. People won’t believe KTR. They have been wiped out of Telangana. In these elections, they will lose their deposit,” he added.