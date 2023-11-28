Live
- SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
- Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
Just In
EC bans transmission of objectionable, political and bulk SMS
Hyderabad: Karimnagar District Election Officer and Collector Pamela Satpathy said that there will be a silence period from 5 pm on Tuesday to 5 pm on the November 30th due to Telangana General Elections. During this time, there will be a ban on the transmission of objectionable, political and bulk SMS.
She said that the Election Commission has ordered the suspension of political SMS broadcasts for 48 hours before the assembly elections
Meanwhile, state election officer Vikas Raj said that armed arrangements should be made in the district for polling. To this end, a video conference was held on the election arrangements in Karimnagar along with the Chief Election Officers. District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy also participated in this meeting.