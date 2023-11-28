EC bans transmission of objectionable, political and bulk SMS

Hyderabad: Karimnagar District Election Officer and Collector Pamela Satpathy said that there will be a silence period from 5 pm on Tuesday to 5 pm on the November 30th due to Telangana General Elections. During this time, there will be a ban on the transmission of objectionable, political and bulk SMS.

She said that the Election Commission has ordered the suspension of political SMS broadcasts for 48 hours before the assembly elections

Meanwhile, state election officer Vikas Raj said that armed arrangements should be made in the district for polling. To this end, a video conference was held on the election arrangements in Karimnagar along with the Chief Election Officers. District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy also participated in this meeting.