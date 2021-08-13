EC maintains suspense over Huzurabad bypoll notification

Hyderabad: While the campaign tempo is fast picking up in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency as both the TRS and the BJP are fighting it out intensely, the Election Commission of India seems to continue the suspense on when it would issue the notification for the bypoll.

According to sources, the EC is unlikely to issue the notification before the end of August. The Commission has asked all political parties to send their recommendations on whether or not to hold elections now in the wake of the Covid-19 situation and the talk of possible third wave before August 30. This assumes importance in the wake of reports that no health protocols were being maintained during campaign and public meetings. No one was properly wearing the masks or maintaining social distance. Even during the bike rally taken out on Wednesday by TRS leaders, including ministers, even masks were not used, forget about helmets.

In the backdrop of this, the EC informed all the parties, including TRS to send their views and suggestions. If the EC decides to conduct the bypolls then it would also announce detailed guidelines for the campaign. The EC is keen that if polls are to be held, it should not give any scope for the spread of the corona virus. In a quick response to the EC letter to the parties, Telangana Congress senior leader and AICC official spokesperson Dr D Sravan Kumar said that the Commission should conduct the by-elections without any delay. If the polls were further delayed, it would give more time for the TRS to indulge in "corrupt" practices.

It may be recalled that the TRS had written to the EC recently asking it to postpone holding biennial elections to six MLC seats under the Legislators quota in view of the Covid-19 situation. But it is in favour of a bypoll to Huzurabad as it has become a prestige issue for the government and the party.

The BJP, however, feels that it is for the EC to assess the situation and take a stand. At the same time they accept that the country is still in the grip of the Covid pandemic. They at the same time feel that giving more time to TRS would result in the pink party resorting to more corruption.