ECI bars 5 inactive political parties

Hyderabad: Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared five Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), out of 115, as inactive in the Telangana State. The five parties were barred from availing benefits of the Symbol Order, 1968.

The delisted RUPPs in the Telangana State are-All India Mahila Democratic Front (AIMDF),

Bharatiya Yuvatha, Samatha, Rashtriyatha Congress Party, Nava Telangana Party, Praja Chaitanya Party and Trilinga Praja Pragathi Party.

The EC officials said that the decision against the non-compliant RUPPs has been taken based on reports received from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Telangana State.

In all,253 RUPPs have been declared inactive in India, as they have not responded to the letter/notice delivered to them and have not contested a single election either to the General Assembly of a State or the Parliament Election 2014 &2019. These RUPPs have failed to comply with statutory requirements for more than 16compliance steps since 2015 and are continuing to default.

As per statutory requirements under section 29A of the RP Act, every political party has to communicate any change in its name, head office, office bearers, address, PAN to the Commission without delay.