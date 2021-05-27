ED files chargesheet in Note for Vote case against MP Revanth Reddy and others

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet in the note for vote case, which created a sensation in two Telugu states. Revanth Reddy was named as the main accused in the chargesheet. In the chargesheet, along with Revanth Reddy, Vem Krishna, Keerthan Reddy and Sebastian names also mentioned including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The vote for note case came to light during the 2015 MLC elections in Telangana. The main allegations in the case is that TDP leaders negotiated with nominated MLA Stephenson to support their candidate in the election. It is alleged that the TDP leader Chandrababu spoke to Stephenson, which was confirmed by forensic report.



The Enforcement Directorate has filed the chargesheet almost six years after the case. On May 31, 2015, the nominated MLA, Ms. Stephenson received Rs. 50 lakh. The case created a sensation in both the states as Revanth Reddy was caught on video camera offering Rs 50 lakh. It is learnt that the entire chargesheet was filed with solid evidence after gathering information from various angles for almost six years. With this, there is a lot of excitement in both the states about what will happen in this case.

