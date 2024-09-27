ED Raids Ongoing at Minister Ponguleti's Residences

Hyderabad : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting extensive raids at multiple properties linked to Minister Ponguleti, including his residence in Jubilee Hills. The investigation has expanded to include the homes and offices of Raghava Constructions' Managing Director and Directors.

The ED is reportedly scrutinizing GST and Income Tax payments related to Raghava Constructions. In addition, the agency is looking into the income sources of Ponguleti's son, Harsha Reddy. Previously, the Income Tax Department had carried out searches after allegations surfaced about expensive watches being purchased using Bitcoin.



These ED raids are part of a broader investigation, with operations currently being carried out at 15 different locations across Telangana. More details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

