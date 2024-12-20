ED Requests Details from Telangana ACB Regarding KTR Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a letter to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking details related to the case filed against K. T. Rama Rao (KTR). The ED has requested a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) along with specific information concerning transactions from the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) account.

The ED is particularly interested in the amounts transferred and the specific dates on which these transactions took place. In addition to this, the ED has also asked for a copy of the complaint filed by Dhan Kishore, a key figure involved in the case.

This letter marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation as the ED seeks further clarity on the financial aspects and transactions that are being scrutinized in relation to the case against KTR.