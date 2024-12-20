Live
- Raga’s journey through music, challenges, and authenticity
- No woman will file false complaints with such allegations: K’taka CM on BJP MLC’s arrest
- From stripes to ruffles
- Adyaaye Opens in Hyderabad: A New Luxury Ethnic Fashion Destination
- CM Chandrababu advocates for smooth procurement of paddy
- Desire Designer Exhibition: Fashion Extravaganza
- Powering Change: How Nirvaan Didwania Brings Renewable Energy to Rural Communities
- Mufasa: The Lion King Eyes Rs 10 Crore Debut; Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu Drive Advance Sales
- How technology is redefining fans and heaters
- Indian cement industry poised for robust recovery in 2nd half of FY25
Just In
ED Requests Details from Telangana ACB Regarding KTR Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a letter to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking details related to the case filed against K....
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a letter to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking details related to the case filed against K. T. Rama Rao (KTR). The ED has requested a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) along with specific information concerning transactions from the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) account.
The ED is particularly interested in the amounts transferred and the specific dates on which these transactions took place. In addition to this, the ED has also asked for a copy of the complaint filed by Dhan Kishore, a key figure involved in the case.
This letter marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation as the ED seeks further clarity on the financial aspects and transactions that are being scrutinized in relation to the case against KTR.