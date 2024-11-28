Edn dept launches investigation into food poisoning cases at ZPHS

Hyderabad: A comprehensive investigation is underway at the field level for the recent food poisoning cases at ZPHS in the Narayanpet district, stated EV Narsimha Reddy, Director of the School Education Department.

As per the orders of the State government, the director of the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor mandal stated that everything in the school, including the storeroom, rice stock, and kitchen, was inspected, and water samples were collected and tested.

Stressing on the importance of the mid-day meal, he said that a food committee has been formed with teachers as well as students, and from now onwards, there will be daily monitoring in the school. Fresh vegetables and quality cooking utensils will be served every day. The mandal special officer, MPDO, and Tahsildar will inspect the midday meal at the field level. The supervision of the teachers and food committees formed will be taken to the attention of higher authorities to take necessary steps to implement it in all other schools in the State.

The director clarified that an investigation report will be prepared and sent to the State government regarding this contaminated food incident. In the recent food poisoning incident that took place in the school last week, it was found that there was some problem with the substandard eggs brought from outside. Apart from this, an investigation is also being conducted from the psychological perspective to find out why this is happening, said a senior officer.