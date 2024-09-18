Education authorities remain inactive; student’s parents devastated

Wanaparthy: The district education authorities remain inactive, while the student’s parents are devastated following the death of Vishal at St. Thomas Private School here on Monday. It left his parents with an irreplaceable loss.

The parents raised several suspicions regarding his death. They accused the school management of negligence, claiming that even though water had accumulated on the school premises, making it resemble a pond, the students were left unsupervised. They expressed anger, saying that despite their son knowing how to swim, he was not taken to the hospital until 6 pm after the incident occurred in the afternoon. This delay has fuelled their suspicions.

The parents were outraged that even though the school management informed them about the incident via phone at 4 pm it did not shift their son to the hospital for treatment until they travelled nearly 100 km to reach the school. The grieving parents lamented that they had enrolled their son in the school, hoping he would receive a good education and reach great heights. They expressed frustration that the management, driven by greed, failed to hire staff to properly supervise the students.

Despite the incident occurring on Monday afternoon and being reported to the police, the police took no action against the school or conducted an inquiry until Tuesday evening. Many educational organisations criticised the police for wasting time and only arranging security to prevent attacks on the school, rather than investigating the child’s death. Relatives of the student were angered that the police held discussions with the management representatives at the station, instead of conducting a proper investigation.

Many criticised the Education department officials for failing to even to visit the incident site. Questions were raised why no action was taken against the school, especially when the premises had large, pond-like pits filled with water.

People are demanding that the police conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of death. They called for the Education department to take strict action against the school for operating in violation of regulations. Local MLA Tudy Megha Reddy consoled Vishal’s family.