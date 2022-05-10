Education Minister Sabihta Indra Reddy inaugurates CCTV cameras

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabihta Indra Reddy along with DGP Mahender Reddy Inaugurated the 284 Community CCTV Cameras at the SYR Convention in Jillelaguda on Monday. The CCTV cameras were set up at Mirpet, Balapur and Pahadisharif police stations under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Speaking on the occasion, The Minister congratulated Rachakonda Police Commissioner for setting up CCTV cameras worth Rs 3.5 crores in Maheshwaram constituency alone with TSIIC and CSR funds. 1.2 crore has been allocated for CCTV cameras in Badangpet corporation, 25 lakh in Mirpet corporation and 50 lakh in Jal Palli municipality, she said.

She stated that Telangana Police is number one in the country and with technology available with them it is possible to solve cases quickly. Chief Minister KCR is giving high priority to the police department and encouraging them by providing all kinds of facilities and amenities. A total of 9.2 lakh CCTV cameras installed in the state, which is many times more than all the states in the country, she added. The Minister said One camera is equal to a hundred policemen.

She also said awareness seminars should be organised for the youth on drugs and other narcotics in colleges and youth associations. Strict measures should be taken to prevent unethical activities in vacant lots. While there are 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in the Rachakonda Commissionerate, there are over 3 lakh CCTV cameras in the joint Rangareddy district, the Minister added. She suggested that everyone should install cameras in front of their houses.

With the initiative of Minister KTR, the traffic congestion in Hyderabad has also been reduced to a great extent. The prestige of the state is enhanced by the performance of the police. The only department that works 24 hours a day is the police department, and everyone should work together to maintain peace and security. All offices have locks but the police station does not have locks, she further added.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat, Tandoor MLA Rohit Reddy, IPS officers Sudhir Babu, Sunpreet Singh, Badangpet Mayor Parijata Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Ibrahim Shekhar, TSIIC officials and others were also present.