Educational institutions are living systems of values: Guv

Nalgonda: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that educational institutions are not merely structures of bricks and mortar but living systems built on vision, values, and the pursuit of excellence. He was speaking at the fourth convocation of Mahatma Gandhi University in Narketpally, Nalgonda district, on Monday.

The Governor first received a guard of honour at the Arts College. He was warmly welcomed by District Collector Ila Tripathi, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, MLC Shankar Naik, Additional Collectors J Srinivas and Narayan Amit, among others, who presented him with bouquets.

At the university’s indoor stadium, the Governor participated in the convocation ceremony, planted saplings, and presented 22 PhD degrees and 57 gold medals. Praising the university, he noted that it is making remarkable progress in education, research, innovation, and service while attracting many first-generation learners from rural Telangana. Despite challenges, he said, the institution provides a nurturing platform for students to become responsible and successful citizens. He lauded the university’s focus on improving student attendance, hostel and campus facilities, and creating an inclusive learning environment.

Calling it a beacon for rural youth, he urged the institution to strengthen alumni networks to build its national reputation.

Governor Varma stressed that India’s growth depends on human talent, research, and innovation. He recalled how India’s scientific achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic showcased the nation’s strength.

He also pointed to India’s improvement in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st place in 2015 to 39th in recent years, as proof of a thriving innovation ecosystem.

He urged universities to prepare students for emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, which is reshaping industries, education, and employment.

Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, he said, “Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action,” encouraging students to live by this principle.

IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murthy, addressing the gathering, called for stronger research initiatives and urged students to pursue additional degrees in subjects of personal interest.