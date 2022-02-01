Efforts on to curb drug menace: Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari

Nalgonda: District SP Rema Rajeshwari stated that the department of police will put all efforts to make Nalgonda a drug free district in the State.

Speaking to media in Nalgonda, she said that steps are being taken to identify areas where cases have been registered in the past as ganja hotspots.

She informed that the Task Force, Special Branch, and IT staff were directed to pay focus on ganja smugglers and former offenders and added that drive starts from February 1.

Departments will conduct training for public representatives in the villages in the next 15 days, she informed.

She warned to take stern action against people who are mis-utilising the pills being used for Muscle pains.

Awareness and training programmes in collaboration with the police and youth groups will be conducted in educational institutions in the district, she said.

Police department will take the issue of prevention of ganja as a social responsibility of all sections of the society, she added.

She urged the people to inform about ganja and added that action will be initiated against the erring officers with regard to ganja curbing.

Department is planning to set up a De-Addiction Centre for the victims, she added. She said she came to know that Pallepahad in Narkat village and Nandipadu in Miryalguda constituency are the highest consuming ganja villages and informed that the department will visit the respective villages and take action.