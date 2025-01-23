Efforts on to provide schemes to all eligible beneficiaries: Veerlapalli

Shadnagar: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar stated that the State government is conducting village meetings and ward meetings in municipalities to receive applications for welfare schemes and ensure that all benefits of them reach the truly eligible beneficiaries.

The MLA attended meetings in Padmaram and Veerannapeta villages in Chowdariguda mandal, Parvathapur village in Kondurg mandal, and Ellampalli village in Farooqnagar mandal, as well as a meeting in the 13th ward of Shadnagar Municipality on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the State government is accepting applications for public administration schemes such as ration cards, Indiramma houses, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, and Rythu Bharosa to provide these schemes to the people. He urged the public not to have any doubts or concerns, assuring them that the government is taking measures to ensure that all eligible individuals receive the government schemes. Additionally, the MLA inaugurated bus services from Shadnagar bus stand to Sangiguda and Mekaguda villages.

On this occasion, the MLA criticised the previous ten-year BRS rule for completely undermining the development of RTC. He mentioned that after the Congress came to power, it not only provided free bus travel facilities for women but also worked towards the development of RTC. He explained that express buses from Hyderabad to Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Kurnool, and Kollapur were bypassing Shadnagar depot, causing inconvenience to passengers.

He brought this issue to the attention of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and RTC RM, and efforts were made to ensure that buses from Hyderabad would come to Shadnagar bus stand before proceeding to other destinations.

Similarly, at the MLA camp office in the town, the MLA handed over CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries.