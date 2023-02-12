Efforts on to strengthen fish farming: Talasani

Hyderabad: The State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that steps were being taken to encourage fish farming in Telangana. He said that Telangana was the only state in the country where Roya-fishlings were provided on subsidy in order to strengthen the rural economy.

The Minister was replying to the questions asked by the members during the Question Hour in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

He said that of the 4.4 tonnes production target for the year 2021-22 3.89 tonnes of production was achieved in the fisheries sector.