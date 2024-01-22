Eight more seats would have brought hung house: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that there would have been hung Assembly in Telangana if BRS had won eight more seats.

The BRS leader made these comments in the preparatory meeting of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The BRS leader said that the difference between the BRS and Congress was just four lakh votes, and if the party had won seven or eight more seats, there would have been a hung Assembly in the State. He also said that the party lost 14 seats with a small margin and had to lose Malkajgiri Lok Sabha with a slender margin too.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party came into power by making fraudulent promises. On the promise of free power to domestic consumers with less than 200 units of power, Rama Rao asked the party leaders to make people send their bills to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. He called upon the party workers to expose Congress for their failure to implement promises like the unemployment dole.

KTR said that the party had to suffer because of the failure to have party committees. He assured the past mistakes would not be repeated. He said that the legal cell of the party would come to the rescue of the workers who were facing cases from the Congress leaders.

Former minister T Harish Rao said that the defeat was just a speed breaker for the party and added that the cadre should not feel that there is no future in the party. The party got 10 seats in 2009, and everyone said that the party was finished. If KCR had surrendered then, Telangana would not have been a reality, said Harish Rao, calling upon the party workers to ensure the victory of BRS in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha and stating that the party has won all seven seats under the segment. He alleged that the Congress party was trying to drag the implementation of guarantees until the Lok Sabha elections and raise their hands in the name of the election code. Former speaker P Srinivas Reddy said that there was no fault of KCR in the defeat. The party leaders will have to take responsibility for the defeat.