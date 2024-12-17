‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ unites all: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasised that the concept of cultural pairing, part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' connects one state with another, was originally envisioned by the Prime Minister in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patel played a vital role in uniting various princely states and promoting national unity in India.

The Governor spoke while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a three-day photo exhibition titled ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication in Hyderabad as part of its Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme (ICOP). The event took place at the Salar Jung Museum on Monday.

Praising the initiative, he said the exhibition enables people to explore diverse aspects of Indian culture they may not have previously encountered. “India stands out as a unique civilization enriched by its diversity, and it enhances the country's vibrancy. This diversity is reflected in its various dance forms, music, art, and festivals.”

The Governor pointed out that India celebrates the concept of Dharma, which includes, “right thinking, right deeds, and right actions”. He highlighted that every culture embodies this principle.

The Governor said that people might embrace different religious paths. “However, Dharma tells all to embrace right thinking, right deeds and right actions, and every culture and society has this underlying principle. Rigveda says, ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti’, which means “Truth is one; the wise describe it in various ways”, he added.

He highlighted that festivals, cuisine, dance music and other expressions of different states in India have an underlying unity. For instance, the Bathukamma festival celebrated in Telangana may have resonances in Haryana, showcasing common thought processes despite differing expressions.

He commended the state-pairing initiative as a valuable concept, especially advantageous for children and adults. “While no two states are identical, the core values of India—right thought, right action, and right paths—are consistently represented across its varied cultures, songs, and festivals,” he added.

Ashish Goyal, Additional Director General of the National Museum in New Delhi and Director of the Salar Jung Museum said that the exhibition aims to bring the culture of Haryana closer to the people of Telangana.

The Salar Jung Museum is the most visited in India, attracting nearly one million visitors annually. To enhance the visitor experience and make it more engaging, three self-ticketing kiosks have been installed, which were inaugurated by the Governor.

The exhibition includes approximately 50 panels comparing the art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, and tourist attractions of both states. The event will also host talks by experts in art, poetry, and theatre. Notable speakers, including Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Goreti Venkanna will address students during a session today. The exhibition ends tomorrow.