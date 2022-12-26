Elaborate arrangements made for President visit

Bhadrachalam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed all the officials who have been assigned duties for the President Droupadi Murmu's visit to report for the duties on Tuesday. He chaired conducted a review meeting with all the district officers on Monday in Bhadrachalam. He informed that the President would arrive at 10.30 am and will launch PRASAD scheme and inaugurate Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in Mahabubabad and Asifabad districts virtually.

Making all the arrangements for the tour programme, officials should conduct a mock drill on Tuesday, he said, adding that the green room was already kept ready at the Bhadradri temple.

After performing pujas in the temple of Lord Rama, the President would reach a Veerabhadra function hall to inaugurate the schools and would meet tribal priests. The electricity officials were instructed to ensure continuous power supply and keep generators ready for alternative supply of power as a contingency. Persons with no passes for the programme would not be allowed into the venue. It was also specified that all the staff assigned the presidential duties should undergo RT-PCR tests.

District Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth informed arranged tight security had been arranged for the tour programme. He said Section 144 would be in force on the day. There would also be curbs on vehicular movement from 8 am on that day. Later the officers inspected the helipad at BPL school and oversaw a trial run on the occasion. Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, ASP B Rohith Raj and others were present.