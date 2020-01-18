Elderly couple commits suicide in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district

After being neglected by son and daughter-in-law, an elderly couple slipped into depression and committed suicide here on Friday night at Chityala village of Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the neighbours found them dead and informed the police.

Rajaiah (65) and Lakshmi (60) has two daughters and a son. The couple was living with his son and daughter-in-law who had not looked after them well. Depressed over it, the couple decided to end their lives and committed suicide by consuming pesticide.

On learning the incident, the villagers alerted the police who registered a case and are questioning the couple's son and daughter-in-law. An investigation is underway.