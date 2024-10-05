Elderly Man Dies Suddenly at Bus Stand

Nagar Kurnool : Kommu Venkatayya (70), a resident of Ponnakal village in Addakal mandal, passed away suddenly at the RTC bus stand in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday. According to reports, the elderly couple, Kommu Venkataamma and Kommu Venkatayya, had arrived at the Nagarkurnool bus stand to travel to the Swami Ashram in Tadoor mandal.

While waiting for the Kalwakurthy bus, Venkatayya suddenly became unresponsive. His wife called out to him when the bus arrived, but there was no reply. Fellow passengers noticed his condition and informed the bus stand controller, who called 108 emergency services. Upon arrival, the medical team confirmed his death.

The police were informed, and the body was shifted to the government hospital by ambulance. The passengers were moved to tears, witnessing the grief of the elderly wife, who clung to her husband’s body, pleading for him to wake up.