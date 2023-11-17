Live
Just In
Elect Sathish Kumar with huge majority: Capt Kantha Rao
Says for continuance of development in KCR should come to power again
Karimnagar: Former minister Captain V Lakshmi Kantha Rao said in order continue development achieved in Telangana so far under the leadership of CM KCR, BRS should win once again.
He addressed an election meeting at Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters on Thursday. He said the BRS Husnabad Assembly candidate Vothithala Sathish Kumar, who is developing the constituency, should be elected with a huge majority for the third time.
The Telangana government has introduced many schemes for the people of the BC, SC and ST categories, community buildings and promoting the caste professions to increase the per capita income of the people, Lakshmi Kantha Rao reminded
He said that it is ironic that the Congress and BJP parties are in power in different states and they say that they will implement the schemes here which cannot be implemented in their states. People of Telangana are activists, intelligent and knowledgeable, they know good and bad and they will teach as lesson to the leaders of the opposition parties.