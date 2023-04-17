Election Commission reviews arrangements in Telangana for State polls

Hyderabad: With only few more months left for Telangana State elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun preparations for the same and a team of three senior officials led by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Kumar Vyas arrived in Hyderabad to review the arrangements. It is learnt that Commission officials met Chief Electoral Officer Vishwaraj and others.



During the meeting, Nitish Kumar Vyas reviewed the inclusion and exclusion of voters' names besides updating the voters' list. He instructed the office bearers to keep an eye on the voter list and ensure preparation of defect-free list.

He directed the Chief Electoral Officer to prepare a list of returning officers across the state. A team of Election Commission officials directed the state officials to start the first phase of testing of electronic voting machines from June 1.

Instructions have been given to organize a two-day workshop for District Election Officers, which will be organized by the Election Commission. Chief Electoral Officer Vishwaraj said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been placed in the districts after verification by the Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL).