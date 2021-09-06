Election Commission should conduct bypolls in time: Niranjan

Hyderabad: The TPCC senior vice-president Niranjan on Sunday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the by-elections in time without depending upon "biased" and "politically motivated opinions" of the State governments. "It should ascertain facts on opinion presented by the State governments before taking a decision", he said. In a statement, Niranjan said the EC decision to defer the Huzurabad by-election, while announcing polls in Bengal and Odisha, is raising several doubts.

"Particularly this decision has been taken during the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Delhi. It is to be noted, earlier in 2018 while announcing the dissolution of assembly in a press meet, KCR indicated the poll dates, and disclosed that he had already had discussions in this regard with the Election Commissioners.

"It is ridiculous that the TRS government proposed for not conducting elections in Huzurabad on the pretext of Corona situation. But on the other hand, it had taken a decision for opening schools and colleges for students and also conducting meetings in Huzurabad for implementing the Dalit Bandhu and other schemes without following any Covid norms. It is surprising how the Election Commission is ignorant of ongoing peak level election campaigns in Huzurabad, though the notification is not issued. Why the CEO Telangana has failed to report the ground realities to the Election Commission." He said the EC should realise that "there is no meaning in postponement of elections without curbing the vigorous campaigning by neglecting all Covid precautions. In fact, the postponement of elections is more dangerous."

The TPCC leader alleged that the TRS government was trying to borrow more time to misuse power and public money in the name of various schemes to gain out of it. Because of this they are creating obstacles for conduct of early elections. Delaying by- lections to Huzurabad means allowing the TRS government to misuse power. The EC should not be used for selfish ends of TRS. It should depute a team of senior officials to assess the ground situation.