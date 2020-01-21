Election machinery in place, polling to start at 7 am

Mahbubnagar: The election staff across the 17 municipalities of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district already took the ballot boxes and other necessary polling materials from the polling equipment distribution centres in from all the five district headquarters of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet and reached their respective polling stations on Tuesday.



In Gadwal district, the district administration has mobilised the election machinery and set everything in place to conduct elections in all the four municipalities of Gadwal, Ieeja, Alampur and Itikyala. Joint Collector Niranjan directed the election staff to collect the non-statutory and statutory election material along with the ballot boxes from the election material distribution centre at Polytechnic College in the district.

The election staff are directed to reach their respective polling stations by evening and make all arrangements at the polling booths beforehand. "The election staff are directed to reach their polling stations before hand and make all necessary arrangements beforehand. The elections will begin sharp at 7 am and will end at 5 pm. The election staff must ensure that all those people whoever have reached the polling booths before 5 pm must be made to cast their votes," said the Joint Collector.

In Mahbubnagar, District Collector Ronald Rose, in Nagarkurnool Collector E Sridhar, Wanaparthy Collector Swetha Mohanty and Narayanpet Collector S Venkat Rao also inspected the election arrangements and directed the respective election staff to ensure that the municipal elections are conducted smoothly without any problems. The concerned district SPs have also made elaborate security arrangements and have installed strict vigil at all polling booths for the smooth conduct of the municipal elections in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar.