Electricity staff urged to resolve issue at Moulali

Moulali: TRS president of Moulali division Mohan Yadav met divisional engineer of electricity department Srinivas on Friday and submitted a memorandum urging him to resolve the local power supply issue.

He said that residents of Moulali area are facing power supply problems due to overload on the transformer. The local transformer was burdened with additional connections as the separate transformer for allocated for Moulali Hill got damaged a few days ago. He urged electricity officials to resolve the issue at the earliest. Responding to the request, Srinivas assured that the problem would be resolved soon. Sadiq, Akka Rao, Narsing Rao, Mahesh and others were present.