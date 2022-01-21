Elkathurthi-Siddipet road Centre sanctions 578 cr for widening works in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Elkaturti-Siddipet (N-765DG) road widening work in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, which has been pending for many years, is now on the track. Relentless efforts of BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in this regard has paid off. The Central government has approved financial and technical clearances for the road widening works.



Rs 578.85 crore has been sanctioned for this and fresh endorsements have been issued. As a result, a total of 63.641 km of road widening works would be undertaken as part of the Elkathurthi-Siddipet widening works under NH-765 DG.

As part of the road widening work, two major bridges and six minor bridges would be rebuilt. In addition, one major and 26 minor bridges would be constructed. Sanjay Kumar had been urging the Centre for the last few months to undertake the Elkathurthi-Siddipet expansion works. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who took note of the petitions by Sanjay Kumar approved and sanctioned funds for these works. The MP said he was happy with the Centre's approval for the Elkathurthi-Siddipet expansion work.

He especially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari. The sanction of the Elkathurthi-Siddipet road widening works was proof that the Central government was working in good faith for the development of infrastructure in Telangana, he noted.

He said if the road widening work was completed soon, it would not only alleviate the travel difficulties of the people of Karimnagar, but of Siddipet and other places too. It would also improve all opportunities for development in the area as well.