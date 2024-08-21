Emergency Helpline Established in Ieeja Municipality

Gadwal: In light of the monsoon season, the Aiza Municipality has set up a Help Line Team as a precautionary measure to prevent any harm to the public within the municipality's jurisdiction. The team will address issues related to sanitation, road conditions, and drainage systems that may be affected by rainwater, as well as ensure the safety of those living in dilapidated houses.

Residents can report their complaints to the members of the Help Line Team:

- Mr. Gopal, Municipal Assistant Engineer (Nodal Officer) - 9000341571

- Mr. Ranganna, Health Assistant - 9059549095

- Mr. Suresh Kumar, Environmental Engineer - 9052386806

- Mr. Vinod Kumar, Work Inspector - 8886898209

- Mr. Naresh, Town Planning Assistant - 9666444623

- Mr. Viresh, Office Supporting Staff - 6281828350

Citizens are encouraged to use these Help Line numbers to resolve their issues promptly.