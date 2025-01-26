Emphasis laid on protection of govt lands, ponds

Khammam : Telangana Rythu Sangam District Secretary Bonthu Rambabu demanded that a Hyderabad-style Wyra should be established to protect tanks, ponds, and government lands within Wyra. On Saturday, the members inspected encroached tanks and government lands within the Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Rambabu said that hundreds of acres of government lands and ponds, including the Wyra reservoir, have been encroached upon, reducing the water storage capacity and preventing the crops from receiving water.

He said that lands worth crores of rupees are being encroached upon and sold off.