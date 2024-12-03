Empowering Abilities: Gadwal Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Gadwal: Differently-abled individuals should take full advantage of government welfare schemes to achieve their goals and reach greater heights in life, stated District Collector B.M. Santosh on Tuesday. He was speaking as the chief guest at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities event organized at the Indoor Stadium by the Department of Women, Child, and Disabled Welfare, along with the Rural Development Department. District SP Srinivasa Rao was also present as a special guest.

In his address, the Collector emphasized that physical disabilities are no barrier to success. Citing examples of many differently-abled individuals who have overcome challenges and achieved significant milestones, he urged others to draw inspiration from them and move forward. He highlighted government provisions such as 2% reservation in recruitment and pensions for differently-abled individuals and encouraged them to utilize these opportunities to the fullest.

The Collector announced plans to organize awareness seminars at the mandal level on welfare schemes for differently-abled individuals. He also emphasized the implementation of the 2016 Act, Section 92, which prescribes penalties ranging from six months to five years of imprisonment for insulting, intimidating, or discriminating against differently-abled individuals. During elections, ramps were installed at polling centers to facilitate voting, and special Braille facilities were provided for visually impaired voters.

He also mentioned that government offices have ramps, and a list of offices lacking such facilities is being prepared to ensure the availability of ramps and wheelchairs. He lauded the achievements of differently-abled individuals, including one who climbed Mount Everest, urging everyone to aim high and succeed in life with mental strength.

District SP Srinivasa Rao, in his speech, highlighted India’s achievement of securing 29 medals in the Paralympics, ranking 18th globally. He encouraged the differently-abled to strive for excellence on international platforms, noting that the police department stands as a steadfast support system for them. He assured the provision of necessary facilities at police stations and vowed strict action against those disrespecting or harming their dignity.

The event also included felicitation of winners of various competitions. Veeresh, Archana, and Madhav, who won first prizes in state-level chess competitions, were honored. Additionally, 26 differently-abled individuals who excelled in district-level sports competitions were awarded prizes and certificates. Certificates of appreciation were also given to differently-abled workers under the employment guarantee scheme.

The program saw the participation of Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, DWO Sudha Rani, DCPO Narasimha, Differently Abled Association President Chanti Babu, CDPOs, and many others.