Empowering Persons with Disabilities: Telangana's UDID Initiative and Sustainable Energy Drive

Gawal: On Saturday, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, speaking from Hyderabad, held a review meeting via video conference with district collectors regarding the issuance of Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards for persons with disabilities and the implementation of solar power plants across districts.

During the meeting, she emphasized that instead of the traditional disability certificate, a UDID should be issued to persons with disabilities. She directed officials to follow the government’s prescribed guidelines for transitioning from disability certificates to UDID cards. She instructed that all necessary details, including disability percentage certified by medical professionals, be uploaded onto the UDID portal. The UDID card will be directly sent to the applicant’s home address via speed post.

She specified that UDID cards should be issued after assessing the disability percentage for individuals with visual impairment, leprosy, hearing disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental health conditions. New applicants can apply for UDID through Mee-Seva centers, while those already possessing a disability certificate will receive their UDID through the District Rural Development Officer.

She stated that persons with disabilities in Telangana can continue to avail pensions and other benefits using disability certificates issued up to February 28, 2025. However, to access facilities in other states, a UDID card is mandatory. From March 1, 2025, all pensions and disability-related benefits will be provided only through the UDID system.

To ensure smooth implementation, training on UDID application processing will be provided to Mee-Seva center operators, Panchayat Secretaries, VOAs, CCs, MPDOs, and ADMs. She instructed hospitals to have the necessary medical staff and equipment for UDID verification and directed authorities to arrange essential amenities such as seating and drinking water at medical camps for persons with disabilities.

Additionally, she urged district collectors to coordinate with hospital superintendents to assess the available infrastructure and submit proposals for any required upgrades. For new UDID applicants, hospitals should schedule slot bookings for medical verification, and upon completion of the verification process, the UDID should be issued.

Regarding the PM-KUSUM scheme, she announced that land identification for solar power plant installations had been completed in various districts. She instructed officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to facilitate the establishment of solar power plants in these locations.

The video conference was attended by District Collector B.Y. Santosh, Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, Medical Superintendent Dr. Indira, and other officials.

Empowering Persons with Disabilities through UDID and Sustainable Energy Initiatives

The recent directive by SERP CEO Divya Devarajan to implement Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards marks a significant step toward streamlining benefits for persons with disabilities. By replacing traditional disability certificates with UDID cards, the Telangana government aims to ensure a centralized, transparent, and efficient system for accessing pensions and other welfare schemes.

The transition, set to begin on March 1, 2025, mandates that all disability-related benefits be linked to the UDID. This ensures uniform recognition across states, making it easier for individuals to access facilities nationwide. The initiative also highlights the government’s commitment to inclusivity by integrating technology with welfare services. The availability of Mee-Seva centers for new applications and the home delivery of UDID cards via speed post reflects a user-friendly approach that reduces bureaucratic delays.

Another crucial aspect of the review meeting was the focus on medical infrastructure. The directive to equip hospitals with necessary medical staff and equipment for UDID verification ensures that persons with disabilities receive timely assistance. The planned training sessions for Panchayat officials and Mee-Seva operators further reinforce the government’s dedication to efficient execution.

Beyond disability welfare, the discussion on solar power plants under the PM-KUSUM scheme signals a progressive move toward sustainable energy. By identifying land and directing officials to prepare DPRs, the government is laying the groundwork for an eco-friendly energy transition that could benefit rural communities.

Overall, the review meeting showcased a multi-faceted strategy aimed at empowering marginalized communities while promoting sustainable development. The initiatives discussed reflect a forward-thinking governance approach that prioritizes efficiency, accessibility, and environmental responsibility.