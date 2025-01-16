Empowering underprivileged couples to begin their new lives

Hyderabad: In the heart of Yakutpura, a remarkable tradition of compassion and community service has been thriving for over three decades.

The charity initiative, spearheaded by the philanthropic organization Anjuman-e-Falah-e-Muashira, continues to help underprivileged couples embark on their marital journeys with dignity and support.

This noble endeavor has already touched the lives of nearly 800 couples across Telangana and neighboring states. These couples not only receive blessings but are also provided with essential household items to help them start their new lives.

The contributions come from a diverse group of philanthropists spanning various professional backgrounds, united by a common goal—to simplify and support the sacred institution of mar-riage.

In 2024 alone, eight deserving couples—four from Telangana and four from Kadiri in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh—received marriage essentials worth Rs 50,000 each. This generous support, funded primarily through member contributions, ensures that economic hardships do not hinder the sanctity of marriage.

Dr Mohammed Mushtaq Ali, the president of Anjuman and a dedicated medical professional, emphasized the importance of simplicity in wed-dings. “Marriage expenses often burden families, especially the bride’s side. Our goal is to show that weddings can be meaningful without ex-travagance. If more people embrace this mindset, we can collectively re-duce lavish spending and make marriages more accessible,” he shared.

To ensure genuine support reaches those in need, couples must undergo a meticulous screening process to verify their financial and marital sta-tus. In Hyderabad, Anjuman members personally conduct these inquiries, while in other regions, local mosque committees assist in the vetting process.

A growing trend supported by Anjuman involves affluent families cutting down on their own wedding expenditures to support the marriages of underprivileged couples. Dr Mushtaq Ali highlighted this evolving prac-tice: “If well-off families allocate just 5% of their wedding budget to help economically weaker couples, we could accomplish so much more.”

This practice gained momentum about a decade ago when a benevolent individual facilitated the weddings of 11 couples by adopting a more modest celebration for his own family. The spirit of generosity has since blossomed, with families even incorporating these charitable acts into their valima (reception) ceremonies.

Dr Mushtaq Ali told Hans India “Many believe divine blessings follow those who assist others in marriage, motivating families to contribute selflessly to this cause.”

This enduring commitment by Anjuman-e-Falah-e-Muashira exemplifies how community-driven efforts can transform lives. By fostering a culture of empathy and collective responsibility, they continue to inspire a movement toward more meaningful, inclusive celebrations—one wed-ding at a time.