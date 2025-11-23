Empowering women, strengthening Telangana: Jupally

Nagarkurnool: A festive distribution programme of Indira Mahila Shakti Sarees, along with Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques, was held in Pedda Kothapally Mandal on Saturday. Minister for Excise, Tourism & Culture Jupally Krishna Rao and Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh participated as chief guests at the event organized on the premises of the MPDO office.

Addressing the gathering, Jupally stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government is implementing various schemes for the upliftment of women.

The government has introduced free bus travel for women, interest-free loans, opportunities to own RTC buses, management responsibilities of Amma Model Schools, petrol bunks, solar power plants, Indiramma canteens, and several other initiatives to make women financially independent.

He highlighted that the free bus travel scheme alone has saved nearly ₹8,000 crore for women across the state.

The government has also planned to distribute 1 crore sarees to 1 crore women across Telangana on the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti, with saree distribution continuing until December 9 for all women aged 18 and above.

District Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized that the state government is committed to women’s socio-economic progress. He encouraged women to utilize government schemes for entrepreneurship and financial growth, stating that when a woman becomes financially strong, the entire family prospers.

He urged women to make full use of the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme and other welfare programs.

During the event, 67 beneficiaries from Pedda Kothapally Mandal received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth ₹1,16,000 each. Indira Mahila Shakti Sarees were also distributed to eligible women. Officials including PD DRDA Chinna Obulesu, Kollapur RDO Bansilal, Pedda Kothapally Tahsildar Srinivasulu, MPDO, public representatives, and others participated in the programme.