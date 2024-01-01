Encourage children to learn ancient Indian arts: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Traditional arts of classical dance and music are India's most valuable gifts to the world, said former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. He was the chief guest at Sridha Varaali Chadalavada performed for her Kuchipudi Arangetram at Brahmakumaris Shanti Sarovar Auditorium in Gachibowli under the auspices of Ramineni Foundation USA. She is the youngest daughter of NRI couple Chadalavada Rajagopal and Sharada.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu suggested that children should be encouraged to learn Indian ancient arts along with their education. He said Indian art forms were very useful in those olden days to enlighten the people towards independence. Telangana Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Andhra Pradesh MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju also spoke at the event.

The young Kuchipudi dancer Sridha Varaali Chadalavada performance began with the song 'Vinayaka ninu vina' seeking for the blessings of Lord Vinayaka. Her Kuchipudi dance kept the audience hooked. She is the youngest ever dancer to make a Kuchipudi Arangetram performance that was enthralling throughout. Kalaratna AB Bala Kondal Rao, who trained the Sridha Varaali as a young dancer, applauded.

Dr Ramineni Foundation Chairman Dharmapracharak Ramineni, Convenor Pathuri Nagabhushanam said it is very inspiring to see that young girl like Sridha Varaali, who are passionately practising Indian traditional dances despite living abroad. Their organisation always remains front in encouraging such talented people, they said.

Dr Satish Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO, former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary, film choreographer KV Satyanarayana and others also attended the programme.