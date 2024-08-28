Encroachments eat into Hasmathpet Lake

Hyderabad: Bon Cheruvu, also known as Hasmathpet Lake, is located in Old Bowenpally. It was once the largest flood-regulating water body in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, but due to illegal encroachments, it is now facing several issues during the monsoon.

According to data from the HMDA, Bon Cheruvu, a man-made lake that originally covered nearly 68 acres, has significantly deteriorated since the year 2000. Encroachments on the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone have been observed over the past few years, leading to unchecked large-scale encroachments within the lake’s boundaries. As a result, the water body has now shrunk to 22.9 acres. Additionally, a prehistoric burial site near the lake is being compromised due to illegal construction activities.

According to sources, local and influential leaders have been distributing government land in and around survey numbers 1, 15, and 17—areas that fall within the lake’s buffer zone. This land has been converted into residential apartments, and there is also a school and a temple built within the FTL of the lake.

Recently, notices were served to encroachers, but these went unheeded. Despite numerous appeals from locals and petitions to the authorities, no significant action was taken. Two years ago, the HMDA and GHMC initiated some measures, including strengthening the bund, installing fencing, and undertaking landscaping and beautification efforts. However, these actions were minimal and ineffective. As a result, the lake is once again under threat from encroachers and is now overrun with weeds.

Recalling the 2020 floods that devastated the area, it is important to note that the lake was crucial for storing water from the upstream Alwal region.

Rampant encroachments, even within the lake's FTL, have significantly reduced its capacity.

This led to severe stagnation during the 2020 floods, which resulted in the loss of livelihoods for many locals as numerous small shops were washed away.