End of Ashadha masam: Children Participated in Mehendi Celebrations

NagarKurnool: In the Nagar Kurnool district center, the Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir school grandly celebrated the Mehendi event. Principal Prasanna Lakshmi stated that the Mehendi celebrations were conducted on Saturday as it was the last day of the Ashadha month.

She mentioned that such programs greatly help students embrace traditions. She also mentioned that it is customary to organize such events every year. During this program, the school children applied Mehendi to each other and later admired the Mehendi on each other's hands. Teachers and parents of the students participated in this event.