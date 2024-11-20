Live
Endowment commissioner Sridhar visits Rajanna temple
Highlights
Sircilla: IAS officer E Sridhar who took charge as Commissioner of Endowment Department visited Rajanna Temple on Tuesday and performed special pujas.
The priests of the temple invited the commissioner to offer Vedic chants. Temple EO K Vinod Reddy presented the laddu prasadam in Seshavastram. He was accompanied by DCM Ramakrishna Rao and Rajesh.
The commissioner inspected the arrangements on the occasion of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Rajanna temple for launching development works on Wednesday and instructed the officials to ensure that there are no shortcomings during the CM’s visit.
