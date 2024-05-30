Endowments dept making arrangements for Kondagattu Jatara

Hyderabad: Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday asked the department officials to make suitable arrangements for devotees attending the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Jatara on June 1.

He reviewed the arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations scheduled to be held on June 1 at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple with the concerned officials. Rao directed them to make suitable arrangements so that devotees don’t face any difficulties. The commissioner appointed two special officers to organise the festivities in the temple. Deputy Commissioners Ramakrishna and Vinod Reddy are to supervise the arrangements for the celebrations.

Lakhs of Hanuman devotees attend the Kondagattu Jatara every year. Against this backdrop, tarpaulin carpets, separate queues for women, the elderly, and children, drinking water supply, power supply, mobile toilets, special medical ambulances, proper staffing at Prasad counters, police security, and parking for devotees were being organised. Rao reviewed facilities and other arrangements and issued orders. Adequate RTC buses would be arranged, keeping in mind the thousands of devotees coming not only from across the State, but also from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and AP. Security has been arranged for the public representatives participating in the jatara. The department officials claimed that they are making strong security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.