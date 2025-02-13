Endowments Min orders probe in temple incident

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over meat found near Shiva Lingam in Jirra Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra police station limits, the Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to take up inquiry.

Taking a serious stance on the matter, the Minister has directed Endowment Department officials to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation. She has instructed them to submit a detailed report at the earliest. In response, officials were promptly dispatched to the temple to assess the situation and collect all necessary details. Minister Surekha has further ordered strict action against those responsible, ensuring that such acts do not happen again.

Reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to upholding Hindu religious sentiments, Minister Surekha emphasised that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government will not tolerate any act that disrespects Hindu traditions and places of worship.