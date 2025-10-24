  • Menu
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha says rift with Ponguleti resolved

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday said that her dispute with Cabinet colleague Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been resolved. She maintained that infighting between Congress leaders is akin to a family disagreement and should be settled amicably.

“I apologised for the comments made by my daughter. It was just a storm in a teacup,” she said.

The minister had expressed concerns over the awarding of Medaram temple development tenders to a close aide of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy without her knowledge. She also objected to the removal of her OSD, Sumanth, following the tender controversy.

It may be recalled that her daughter, Sushmitha, had earlier made allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming that he permitted his brothers to carry revolvers in public.

