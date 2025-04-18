Endowments Principal Secy inspects Vemulawada temple

Sircilla: Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramiyer said that steps will be taken for the development of Vemulawada Temple so that devotees do not face any difficulties.

Shailaja along with Government Whip Adi Srinivas, Endowment Commissioner Sridhar and district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha visited Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to journalists, the official said that CM Revanth Reddy has announced Rs 38 crore for the development of Vemulawada Temple. It is planned to reconstruct the temple keeping in mind the Agama Shastra and Vastu aspects. Adi Srinivas said that the government has sanctioned Rs 76 crore for the development of the Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi, and Rs 35 crore for the Annadana Satram. He said that Rs 47 crore has been sanctioned for road widening works with the aim of ensuring that the development of the Vemulawada Temple and urban development go hand in hand. After taking the permission from the Sringeri Peetham, the temple development works will be completed and the temple renovation works will be started in June.

On this occasion, the places where devotees can have darshan in Bhimeshwara Temple were inspected. Several suggestions are made to the officials on the arrangements to be made for the services provided in the temple premises, such as the Kalyana Mandapam, Abhishekam Mandapam, Kode Kattu, Queue Line, etc.

Sthpathi Vallinayagam, architect Satyanarayana, EO Vinod, EE Rajesh, DE Raghu Nandan, R&B CE Buildings Rajeshwar Reddy, R&B CE Electrical Linga Reddy, R&B SE B Laxman, District EE Venkata Ramanayya, Chief Priest Umesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Priests Namilikonda Rajeshwar Sharma, Sarath Sharma and others participated

in this meeting.