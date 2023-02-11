Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy blames NTPC for power shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy has said that the State was facing power shortage due to non-supply of adequate power from NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). However, the State overcame the power crisis recently.

Speaking on demands for Energy department, the Minister said that NTPC was not supplying power and this led to interruptions in power supply in last 4 or 5 days. The State took all steps to supply required power to the farming community. Claiming the State reported a record consumption of power of 14,169 MW on Friday, he said that the government, however, overcame the power shortage. The state was ready to supply 18,000 MW of power on a single day by strengthening the power infrastructure.

Listing out that measures taken to consolidate the energy sector, Reddy said alleged that centre was conspiring to throw the state in the dark by not releasing funds and other measures to strengthen the power sector. The borrowing financial institutions were also not permitted to give loans to the state. He said that centre stopped the funding to the Ultra mega project in Damaracharla and the state was forced to halt the works.