Engg colleges should not become factories of producing unemployed youth

Hyderabad: There is no need to worry about the release of fee reimbursement funds. The State government has adopted a three pronged strategy in the implementation of fee reimbursement and it will put all efforts into the timely payment of fee reimbursement from this academic year,” the Chief Minister disclosed.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy advised the managements of engineering colleges that their institutions should not become a factory of generating unemployed youth.

He stated that the colleges should strive hard to provide employment and build the country’s future, and added that the State government is ready to extend all possible help to the institutions.

Speaking at an interaction programme on Quality Engineering Education in Telangana, held at JNTU campus here on Saturday, the Chief Minister suggested that the engineering colleges should not confine to only creating jobs, but also produce the intellectuals for the country.

“Apart from computer science, the colleges should also promote all types of courses like civil and mechanical engineering,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Despite facing financial constraints and other problems, the State government is moving forward by addressing every issue.