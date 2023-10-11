Enhancing election security in LWE-affected areas

To enforce the code of conduct, specialised teams, including flying squads, Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC), Static Surveillance Teams (SST), and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams, have been constituted. The district has 170 sectorial officers overseeing the election process

Kothagudem: In preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections, District Superintendent of Police, Dr Vineeth G, unveiled an extensive security plan for areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) on Tuesday. Around 223 polling locations are situated in LWE-affected neighbourhoods, prompting the need for stringent security measures to facilitate candidate campaigning.

Dr Vineeth assured the public that security personnel would be stationed at district and interstate borders round the clock. To maintain fairness and transparency, he issued a stern warning against the publication of caste and religion-based statements on social media and other platforms, with harsh penalties for those who violate this rule. Stricter regulations for news on social media and other platforms were also announced.

Additionally, licensed firearm owners were urged to turn in their weapons at local police stations. In a final update, Dr Vineeth disclosed the appointment of 17 nodal officers and 15 coordinating officers dedicated to patrolling district and state borders 24x7.

Meanwhile, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala announced the establishment of a 24-hour control room with the phone number 1950. The control room will enable the public to voice their complaints and concerns transparently, emphasising the importance of quality responses.

To enforce the model code of conduct rigorously, specialised teams, including flying squads, Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC), Static Surveillance Teams (SST), and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams, have been constituted. The district boasts 170 sectorial officers overseeing the election process.

Highlighting the district administration’s commitment to inclusivity, Dr Ala mentioned that the Central Election Commission commended the efforts to enable 692 Kondareddi residents in the Aswaraopet constituency to cast their votes.

The district is set to host elections in five Assembly seats, catering to a voter base of 9,45,094 individuals. Among the voters, 14,130 people with disabilities have registered to vote, alongside 4,61,315 male voters, 4,83,741 female voters, and 38 transgender voters. Notably, there are also 43 NRIs and 731 service voters exercising their democratic rights. Additionally, 22,096 individuals aged 18 to 19 and 13,082 individuals over the age of 80 are identified as voters.