Ensure continuous water supply in summer: Civic chief Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi

Karimnagar: Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi ordered the officials of engineering and municipal departments to take necessary steps to supply pure drinking water continuously in summer season without any problems.

The Commissioner inspected the process of water supply in 53 and 34 divisions and held a review meeting with the officials of water supply department at court water tank premises here on Thursday.

Kranthi said that water supply during summer is most important and told the officials to supply drinking water daily for 45 minutes. As Ramzan season has begun, water must be supplied without any obstacles to the colonies, where maximum number of Muslim minorities people live, she ordered. She also directed the staff to attend repairs and other works immediately after receiving complaints. 'Bring technical issues, if any, to the notice of the authorities concerned and convey the information beforehand to the people of concerned divisions.'

Directing the officials to check the quality of water daily before suppling, she warned that stringent actions will be taken against staff and officials if they behave negligently in attending the issues of water supply. Take steps for supplying pure drinking water to the merged villages of Municipal corporation along with removing the silt present in the drainage canals keeping in view of the coming up rainy season by calling up tenders as early as possible, she added.

The Commissioner told them to complete pipeline works in various divisions and developmental works of parks and graveyards. They were also told to identify places for planting of saplings through avenue, block and Miyawaki methods in part of Haritha Haram programme.

SE Krishna Rao, EE Raman, DEs Om Prakash, Venkateshwarlu, Haritha Haram in-charge Narender, AEs Venkat Kumar, Vani, Gangadhar, Nikhitha, Chaitanya, Gattu Swamy and Gaffur were present along with line men and fitters.