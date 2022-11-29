Ensure distribution of uniforms on time: Education Minister

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy instructed the officials to ensure that school uniforms and books are available early for the students at the very beginning of the next academic year.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that uniforms instil a sense of discipline among the students. She was speaking during the review meeting with officials concerned about Mana Ooru Mana Badi on Tuesday. She said that all the identified 25 lakh students must get the uniforms at the beginning of the next academic year for which Rs 121 crore has been sanctioned.

The Minister asked the officials to take up the uniform distribution program meticulously and at the level of the district in order to ensure timely supply. She informed that construction and renovation work in the 1200 identified government schools as part of Mana Ooru Mana Badi has been near completion. She asked the officials to ready the playgrounds by December 15 this year.

She further instructed the officials to ensure the completion of work in the remaining schools in time. Education secretary Vakati Karuna and other officials attended the meeting.