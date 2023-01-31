Ensure hassle-free transfer of teachers in Telangana: CS Santhi Kumari to babus

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday asked the officials to ensure that the transfers of teachers are done in a transparent and accountable manner.

It has been mentioned that the process of transfers undertaken on the request of the teachers unions should be completed within the stipulated time. It was also suggested that a grievance section should be set up to deal with the complaints and applications received from the teachers regarding the transfer process which was done entirely through an online system. She said that 53,000 applications have been received so far for teacher transfers and these were likely to reach up to 75,000. The CS asked the officials to review the transfer of teachers with the District Education Officers every day.

Santhi Kumari said that as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme undertaken on the development of infrastructure, provision of non-teaching equipment and other facilities in all schools in the State, the completed schools should begin from February 1. She said that measures should be taken in such a way that local public representatives, teachers, students and parents participate in the inauguration of this Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme in a festive atmosphere.

On the oil palm plantation, the chief secretary revealed that the State was leading in the country by undertaking plantations in 57,000 acres so far this year. The oil palm plantation in the districts was reviewed with the district Collectors. While reviewing the oil palm plantations in nine districts of the state, the collectors were informed that already, the plantation of 57000 acres has been completed and another 60,000 acres were being planted and the whole target should be achieved by this March.

The chief secretary asked the officials to shift all the government offices to the new Collectorate complex in the districts. She clarified that the government offices should be shifted to the 17 new integrated Collectorate complexes that have already been started in the State. For the convenience of the people, the main purpose of chief minister was to have all the government offices in one building and he had ordered to move all the government offices to the newly constructed Collectorate complexes within a week.