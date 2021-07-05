Ensure hygiene & greenery: ZP CEO Saya Goud

Kamareddy: ZP CEO Saya goud said the State government launched Palle Pragathi programme with the aim of ensuring healthy environment and development on all fronts in villages.



Participating in the Shramadaan as part of the Palle Pragathi programme on the premises of the government school in Bichkunda on Sunday, Saya Goud urged the women to take up environmental protection responsibilities during the 10-day programme. He asked the members of self-help groups to ensure six plants per household in the village. Along with MPP Ashok Patil, village sarpanch Maruti and MPO Mahibub, he distributed plants to Dwcra members in the village.

On the occasion, the CEO suggested that every plant sown should be taken care of. He especially called for protection of conservation of endangered trees and fauna. He called upon villagers to come forward and take part in the Harita Haram programme, an ambitious initiative of the government aimed at protecting the environment by increasing green cover.

Speaking on the importance of hygiene, the CEO asked officials as well people to keep sewers clean during the monsoon season to prevent stagnation to check the spread of diseases. He called for spraying with bleaching powder, and also asked them to install streetlights wherever necessary.

The function was attended by local sarpanch Maruti Patel, MPO Mahibub, gram panchayat secretary Pandari, MPTC members, IKPCC, Asha activists, Anganwadi teacher, gram panchayat governing body members and villagers.